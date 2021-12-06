Vignesh Shivan dedicates lyrics of 'Mother Song' from 'Valimai' to his mom

Chennai, Dec 6 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan, whose lyrics for the 'Mother Song' from actor Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai', is garnering praise from all quarters, has dedicated the wonderful lines to his mother, a retired police inspector.

Taking to Twitter, Vignesh Shivan, who is also the director of 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', which features actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, wrote, "Dedicated to dear Meenakumari, Retd. Inspector of police! Always wished I could write one amma song. Can I be blessed beyond this? To write a song with Yuvan Shankar Raja's music in a H Vinoth film starring the one & only Ajith sir. Blessed!"