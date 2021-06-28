Vignesh Shivan feels that Vijay Sethupathi will eat nicely at the MasterChef shoot!

A fan has recently asked whether he can expect the fit and cute Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan.
Replying to the fan, Vignesh said that he can guarantee that the actor would look cute in the film but his worry now is that Sethupathi will eat well at the shoot of MasterChef, a cookery show.
Vignesh Shivan also said that Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is nearing the finish line that only fifteen days of shoot left. The second single composed by Anirudh Ravichander is also expected to be out in July, said the director.
On Samantha, Vignesh said that she is a beautiful person inside and out. Produced by Rowdy Pictures and Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Nayanthara plays one of the female leads in the romantic comedy.