Vignesh Shivan is the go-to lyricist for big stars!

Director Vignesh Shivan seems to be the go-to lyricist for big stars in Tamil cinema. After recently penning two songs in Thala Ajith's Valimai, Vignesh Shivan has also penned the first single song of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Sung by GV Prakash Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander, Imman has scored the music for the first single of the Suriya starrer.

Vignesh's lyrics are simple, poetic, and catchy and he is getting a lot of offers to pen songs. Earlier, Vignesh also penned the Andha Kanna Pathakka from Vijay's Master. He also penned Adhaaru Oodharu from Ajith's Yennai Arindhaal and most of the songs in his directorial films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and the upcoming Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Vignesh is currently busy shooting for the last schedule of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Mysore.