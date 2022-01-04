Vignesh Shivan's latest post grabs the attention!

Director and lyricist Vignesh Shivan celebrated the New Year in Dubai. They stayed in Armani Hotel and posted pics from the Burj Khalifa. Vignesh Shivan captioned one of the pics saying "Who are planning for a wedding on February 22, 2022? I wouldn't want to miss that date".

Though Vignesh and Nayanthara are seeing each other, they haven't announced their wedding date yet. So, fans are eagerly waiting to know their wedding plans and this caption has grabbed their attention.