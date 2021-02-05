Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara at the IFFR premiere of 'Koozhangal'

It's well known that director Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures is distributing a small film titled Koozhangal. Directed by debutant Vinod Raj, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.

The latest update is that Koozhangal got selected for the screening at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Both Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara were seen along with the cast and crew of the film during this prestigious occasion. Koozhangal is the only Indian feature that has been selected in the Tiger Award category.