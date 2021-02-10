Vignesh ShivN penned the opening number of Ajith in 'Valimai'

On his official website, Valimai's music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has revealed that Thala Ajith's opening number in the film is a pakka folk mass number and director Vignesh ShivN has penned the lyrics.



The official website of Yuvan carried this big news. "The music director says that the intro song will be a mass folk number and a real treat for the fans. Festival Drummers from Orrisa have been roped in for the song. In fact, the real words of Yuvan were “Ethu oru Seriyana mass song!” which translates to “this will be an ecstatic mass song?” The lyrics for the song is penned by Vignesh Shivan. This update from Yuvan comes after much anticipation from Thala Ajith fans regarding Valimai movie and a juicy one at that!".