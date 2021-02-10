Vignesh ShivN penned the opening number of Ajith in 'Valimai'

On his official website, Valimai's music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has revealed that Thala Ajith's opening number in the film is a pakka folk mass number and director Vignesh ShivN has penned the lyrics.
The official website of Yuvan carried this big news. "The music director says that the intro song will be a mass folk number and a real treat for the fans. Festival Drummers from Orrisa have been roped in for the song. In fact, the real words of Yuvan were “Ethu oru Seriyana mass song!” which translates to “this will be an ecstatic mass song?” The lyrics for the song is penned by Vignesh Shivan. This update from Yuvan comes after much anticipation from Thala Ajith fans regarding Valimai movie and a juicy one at that!".
Vignesh ShivN had earlier penned Athaaru Uthaaru for Ajith in Yennai Arindhaal. The website also confirmed that Ajith plays a cop in the film.
"Valimai movie is Yuvan & Ajith’s eighth collaboration together as the duo had produced innumerable iconic chartbusters for two decades now. After creating waves with Mankatha 2011 film, Yuvan once again composed an intro song for Ajith as a cop. There is much hype around the project as Valimai is the 60th film in Thala Ajith’s illustrious career. Yuvan Shankar raja is roped in as the music director for Ajith’s landmark film to ensure that Valimai is a real treat for the masses", read a note from the website.