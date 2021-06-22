Vignesh Shivan: Planning to make a sequel to 'Love Panna Uttranum'!

In the Netflix anthology Paava Kathaigal , Vignesh Shivan made an episode titled Love Panna Uttranum with Anjali and Kalki Koechlin.

Now, in the recent Instagram chat session, Vignesh Shivan said that he is planning to make a sequel to the short film. The director also answered a few questions on Nayanthara. Vignesh said that self-confidence is that quality he likes about Nayanthara.

On the work front, Vignesh will soon resume the shoot of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni.

Produced by Rowdy Pictures and 7 Screen Studio, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures are also gearing up for the release of their production venture Netrikann starring the Lady Superstar in the lead.