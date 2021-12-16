Vijay and AGS Entertainment to join hands again?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Vijay is likely to team up with his Bigil producers AGS Entertainment. Sources say that after the blockbuster Bigil , AGS Entertainment has initiated talks with Vijay but the actor is said to have asked them to wait since he has multiple commitments.

Sources say that Vijay and AGS will join hands again after Bigil but they haven't signed any deal yet. Buzz is that AGS wants Atlee to direct the film but they have to wait a little longer as the director is currently busy with his upcoming biggie Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently on a break after wrapping up Beast. The actor's next immediate project is with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi. He is also planning to join hands with his Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film to be produced by 7 Screen Studio.