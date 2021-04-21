Vijay and Jr. NTR to team up?

Speculations from the Telugu media houses say that Atlee might soon make a film with his lucky charm Thalapathy Vijay and Telugu's leading star Jr. NTR.
However, we hear that currently, Atlee is only busy with the script work of Shah Rukh Khan's film. Only after completing the Hindi film, Atlee would concentrate on his next.
Our sources say that Atlee is in talks with Jr. NTR and Vijay individually but not for a multistarrer. As of now, this news on Vijay and Jr. NTR working together in a film to be directed by Atlee is false. But they would be soon joining hands with Atlee for two different projects.
We also hear that based on the availability of dates of Vijay and Jr. NTR, the director will take a final call in 2021.