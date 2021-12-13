Vijay and Keerthy Suresh rule the Twitter world!

Twitter India has unveiled the most tweeted about South actors for the year 2021. Thalapathy Vijay has topped the list among the male actors while Keerthy Suresh topped the list among the actresses.
The top 10 most tweeted about South actors (male) in 2021 are as follows
1) Vijay
2) Pawan Kalyan
3)Mahesh Babu
4) Suriya
5)NTR
6)Allu Arjun
7) Rajinikanth
8) Ram Charan
9) Dhanush
10) Ajith Kumar
The top 10 most tweeted about South actors (female) in 2021 are as follows
1) Keerthy Suresh
2) Pooja Hegde
3) Samantha Ruth Prabhu
4) Kajal Aggarwal
5)Malavika Mohanan
6)Rakul Preet Singh
7)Sai Pallavi
8) Tamannaah
9) Anushka Shetty
10) Anupama Parameshwaran
Vijay's Beast(#3) and Master(#1) also found a place in the top 10 most tweeted about South Movies. Ajith's Valimai holds the second position while Suriya's Jai Bhim is at number 4.
Top 10 Most tweeted about South Movies in 2021
1) Master
2) Valimai
3) Beast
4) Jai Bhim
5) Vakeel Saab
6) RRR
7) Sarkaru Vaari Paata
8) Pushpa
9) Doctor
10) KGF: Chapter 2
