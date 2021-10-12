Vijay and Keerthy Suresh to team up again?

The hot buzz in the industry is that Keerthy Suresh and Vijay are likely to team up for the third time after Bairavaa and Sarkar.

Reports say that Keerthy is the front runner to play Vijay's pair in Thozha director Vamshi's upcoming film with Vijay. But we hear that Rashmika is also in the race besides Keerthy. A final decision will be taken in another two weeks, says a source close to the team. On social media, fans had mixed opinions and pointed out that both the films in which they acted together were not huge hits!