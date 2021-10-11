Vijay and Lokesh to join hands for Thalapathy 67!

After their blockbuster Master, Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to join hands for an action thriller that will start rolling by the second half of 2022.

Currently, Vijay is busy shooting for Nelson Dhilipkumar's action-thriller Beast with Sun Pictures while Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with Kamal Haasan's Vikram also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.