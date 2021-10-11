Vijay and Lokesh to join hands for Thalapathy 67!

After their blockbuster Master, Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to join hands for an action thriller that will start rolling by the second half of 2022.
Currently, Vijay is busy shooting for Nelson Dhilipkumar's action-thriller Beast with Sun Pictures while Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with Kamal Haasan's Vikram also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.
After completing Beast, Vijay would begin shooting for Vamshi's Tamil film to be produced by leading Telugu producer Dil Raju. In the meantime, Lokesh is also likely to direct a film but an official announcement on the project is yet to be out.
Sources also say that Lalit's 7 Screen Entertainment, the distributors of Master will be bankrolling the new film of Vijay and Lokesh.