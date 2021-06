That Tamil Superstar Vijay had given his nod to our Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally’s new film is known to all. However, there is still no clarity about its launch.

Vijay is currently working on an untitled film in the direction of Nelson Dileep Kumar. Pooja Hegde is acting in it. Vijay has also committed to doing another film with his ‘Master’ director Lokesh Kanagaraju. There is a talk that Vijay will work with Paidipally after the completion of Lokesh Kanagaraju’s movie.