Vijay and Pooja Hegde to shoot for the first song of 'Beast' in Chennai!

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are in Chennai to shoot the first song of Beast today in Chennai. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, a massive set has been erected to shoot this grand song.
To be choreographed by Jani of the sensational Butta Bomma fame, the shoot will happen here in Chennai for the next fifteen days.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film. Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko of Parava and Mayanadhi fame are playing pivotal characters in Beast.
Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame cranks the camera for the biggie and National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv is taking care of the action department.
If all goes well, the film will hit the screens for the Tamil New Year 2022.