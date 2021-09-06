Vijay and Pooja shoot for a colorful dance number!

In the new schedule of Beast, the film's lead pair Vijay and Pooja Hegde have been shooting for a colorful dance number, which is being choreographed by Jani of Rowdy Baby and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame.
For this peppy number composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film's producers Sun Pictures have constructed a grand set in Sri Gokulam Studios.
Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame, maverick director Selvaraghavan plays the antagonist in Beast. Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera for this biggie and National Award-winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is taking care of the stunts.
If all goes well, Beast will hit the screens in the first half of 2022.