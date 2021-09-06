Vijay and Pooja shoot for a colorful dance number!

In the new schedule of Beast, the film's lead pair Vijay and Pooja Hegde have been shooting for a colorful dance number, which is being choreographed by Jani of Rowdy Baby and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame.

For this peppy number composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film's producers Sun Pictures have constructed a grand set in Sri Gokulam Studios.