Vijay and Yuvan's causal meet pic goes viral!

Thalapathy Vijay and Yuvan had worked together in only one film Puthiya Geethai. Vijay had also sung a track in Yuvan's film Velai. But after that, they never teamed up for any film although they share a mutual admiration. On Friday, Yuvan Shankar Raja posted a pic with Vijay, and needless to say, the tweet has become viral on social media.

When fans have started speculating that both Vijay and Yuvan are going to join hands, Sify.com asked sources close to both the actor and composer. We hear that both Vijay and Yuvan only met casually, it's not related to any collaboration for films.

Though fans are excited about Vijay and Yuvan Shankar Raja's combination, they should wait a little longer.

Yuvan is currently busy with the background score composition of Ajith Kumar's Valimai.

