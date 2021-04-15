Vijay Antony and CS Amudhan to team up for a crime thriller!

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony has signed a new film to be directed by CS Amudhan who rose to fame with his Tamizh Padam franchise.

Talking about this new collaboration, Vijay Antony says “It’s an honor to be associated with Infiniti Film Ventures for the third time. The producers of Infiniti Film Ventures always crave unique content-driven scripts with entertaining factors. It is obvious with the project that we are already associated with - Kodiyil Oruvan and Khaki. When director CS Amudhan narrated the script, I was completely astonished to see him shifting the paradigms from sensational spoof-based movies to thriller zone. As a matter of fact, I could see his erstwhile image eclipsing from the moment he started narrating this story. I am sure the audience will celebrate him a filmmaker in the thriller genre after the film’s release".