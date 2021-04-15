Vijay Antony and CS Amudhan to team up for a crime thriller!

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony has signed a new film to be directed by CS Amudhan who rose to fame with his Tamizh Padam franchise.
Talking about this new collaboration, Vijay Antony says “It’s an honor to be associated with Infiniti Film Ventures for the third time. The producers of Infiniti Film Ventures always crave unique content-driven scripts with entertaining factors. It is obvious with the project that we are already associated with - Kodiyil Oruvan and Khaki. When director CS Amudhan narrated the script, I was completely astonished to see him shifting the paradigms from sensational spoof-based movies to thriller zone. As a matter of fact, I could see his erstwhile image eclipsing from the moment he started narrating this story. I am sure the audience will celebrate him a filmmaker in the thriller genre after the film’s release".
CS Amudhan also sounds excited to team up with Vijay Antony. “It brings immense pleasure to share the news that I am on board to direct Vijay Antony's new movie. Especially, to have a well-esteemed production house like Infiniti Film Ventures is a boon to any filmmaker, and I’m extremely happy to be working with them. Having made movies based on humor, I am stepping into the thriller genre for the first time. I thank my producers and Vijay Antony for banking their confidence in me. We are now at the pre-production phase and will be soon finalizing and announcing the title alongside the cast and crew", he says.
The film will be bankrolled by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, and Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures.