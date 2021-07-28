Vijay Antony and Hansika to team up!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, music composer turned actor Vijay Antony is likely to do a film with Hansika … Yes, Hansika is said to be paired opposite Vijay Antony in his action thriller with cinematographer turned director Vijay Milton.

To be shot in Daman and Diu, the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Vijay Antony is getting ready for his debut directorial film Pichaikkaran 2.