Vijay Antony: I smoke, I drink, I'm a normal man!

Generally, actors in the south generally are not comfortable sharing information about their private lives with the media. But music director turned actor Vijay Antony has recently opened up about his private life.
In an interview with Vikatan, Vijay Antony said: "I smoke, I drink, I'm a normal man. Don't know why there are no gossip stories about me in the media. Guess I'm very clear in my actions".
Vijay Antony also said that he doesn't have any passion for music. "Mani Ratnam doesn't need to know acting to direct films, he just needs to direct his actors and technicians. Similarly, I know how to get the work from musicians. I don't enjoy my songs like the listeners but can predict whether it would become a hit or not", said Vijay Antony.
Vijay Antony's next release is Kodiyil Oruvan.