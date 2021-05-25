Vijay Antony is super confident about 'Agni Siragugal'!

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony is super confident about his long-delayed film Agni Siragugal . The actor also heaped praise on his director Naveen saying that he has impressed him from day one.

"Dir @NaveenFilmmaker impressed me with his storytelling & clarity from day 1. Like most actors out there, I'm eagerly waiting for our film to see the light of day... Strong content always sells, I'm sure #AgniSiragugal will stand the test of time!", tweeted Vijay Antony and posted a pic with director Naveen on Twitter.

Produced by Amma Creations T Siva, the film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Arun Vijay, Akshara Haasan, Prakash Raj, Nasser, Raima Sen, Jagapathy Babu, and Sendrayan.

Natarajan Sankaran is composing the music for the film and K A Batcha cranks the camera.