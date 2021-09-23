Vijay Antony: 'Kodiyil Oruvan' success belongs to director Ananda Krishnan

At the success meet of Kodiyil Oruvan, actor Vijay Antony has said that the success of the film belongs to the director Ananda Krishnan.

"Directors are the real heroes behind all the hit films of mine. Ananda Krishnan has all the qualities to become a leading director like Lokesh Kangaraj and Atlee. He felt so emotional while narrating the story of Kodiyil Oruvan, he is the real Vijay Raghavan. I thank my producers and distributors of Kodiyil Oruvan. More than them, I was worried whether they would get back the investment. But now, I'm happy that they are in a safe zone", said Vijay Antony.