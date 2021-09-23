Vijay Antony: 'Kodiyil Oruvan' success belongs to director Ananda Krishnan

At the success meet of Kodiyil Oruvan, actor Vijay Antony has said that the success of the film belongs to the director Ananda Krishnan.
"Directors are the real heroes behind all the hit films of mine. Ananda Krishnan has all the qualities to become a leading director like Lokesh Kangaraj and Atlee. He felt so emotional while narrating the story of Kodiyil Oruvan, he is the real Vijay Raghavan. I thank my producers and distributors of Kodiyil Oruvan. More than them, I was worried whether they would get back the investment. But now, I'm happy that they are in a safe zone", said Vijay Antony.
The film's producer TD Raja said: "We got so many offers from OTT players but we thought our film would do well in theaters. As predicted, audiences gave us a good welcome and the film has become a hit".
The film's one of the distributors Dhananjayan said: "After the second wave, Kodiyil Oruvan has brought back the audiences to theaters. We at Infinity Film Ventures are making around four films with Vijay Antony".
Director Ananda Krishnan said: "I always believe the media when I produce and direct films, they gave me yet another success with Kodiyil Oruvan". He also thanked Vijay Antony, producers Dhananjayan, Kamal Bohra, and TD Raja"