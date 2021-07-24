Vijay Antony to debut as a director with 'Pichaikkaran 2''

Last year, the music composer turned actor announced that National Award-winning film Baaram 's director Priyanka would be helming the film but due to creative differences, she walked out of the project. Later, it was said that his Kodiyil Oruvan director Anandha Krishnan would be directing the film.

But now, Vijay Antony who has also penned the script of Pichaikkaran 2 has decided to direct the sequel. AR Murugadoss has announced this news on Twitter today.

Thanking Murugadoss, Vijay Antony posted: "Thank you sir Hope I do justice to the important role of the ‘Director' #Pichaikkaran2 #Bichagadu2".