Vijay Antony to have salt 'n' pepper' look for his new film?

Actor Vijay Antony hasn't tried much to change his looks in films. But the hot buzz is that the music composer turned actor will sport a salt and pepper look for his new action-thriller with Vidiyumunn director Balaji K Kumar.

To be produced by Infiniti Film Ventures, Lotus Pictures, and Table Profit, Ritika Singh of Irudhi Suttru fame will be seen playing Vijay Antony's pair in the yet-untitled film.

Vijay Antony's next immediate release is Kodyil Oruvan with Metro director Anandakrishnan, the film is slated to release in April. Interestingly, Anandakrishnan is also helming Vijay Antony's new film Pichaikkaran 2. Vijay Antony is likely to juggle between the shoot of Pichaikkaran 2 and Balaji's film.

Apart from these films, Vijay Antony also has Tamilarasan, Agni Siragugal, and Khaki in the pipeline.