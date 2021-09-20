Vijay Antony's Kodiyil Oruvan is hot in the OTT circuit, opens well in TN!

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony's Kodiyil Oruvan has grossed around 5 crores in Tamil Nadu. Considering the pandemic situation and 50% occupancy, this is a good opening for the film. Sensing the good reception from the public, leading OTT players are now offering a fancy price to grab the post-theatrical rights of the film.

The producers of Kodiyil Oruvan are planning to lock the post-theatrical OTT rights by next week.

Produced by Dhananjayan, Kamal Bhora, Pradeep, and Chendur Films, Ananda Krishnan of Metro fame directed Kodiyil Oruvan.

Many theater owners have also posted on Twitter that they are happy with the houseful shows (50% occupancy) in their theaters. If the film attracts audiences for one more week, the producers will enter into a safe zone.

