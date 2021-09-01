Vijay Antony's 'Kodiyil Oruvan' to release on September 17!

The makers of Vijay Antony's upcoming Kodiyil Oruvan have revealed that their film is all set to hit the screens on September 17. Directed by AK Ananda of Metro fame, Aathmika of Meesaya Murukku fame plays Vijay Antony's pair in the film.

Touted to be a political action thriller, Ramachandra of KGF fame and Prabhakar of Baahubali fame are also essaying pivotal characters in the film.

Produced by T Raja and Dhananjayan, Nivas K Prasanna is scoring the music for the film and Udhaya Kumar takes care of the visuals.

The film was supposed to release in April but due to the COVID19 pandemic, the makers had postponed the release. Along with the Tamil version, Kodiyil Oruvan will also be releasing in Telugu.



