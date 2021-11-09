Vijay Antony's 'Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan' is 'Salim 2'!

Vijay Antony's Salim is one of the biggest hits in the music composer turned actor's career. The latest update is that his new film Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan is Salim 2.

Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan is being directed by popular cinematographer and director Vijay Milton. The film is being extensively shot in Daman-Diu. Sources say that the makers are planning for a mid-2022 release. Megha Akash plays the female lead in the film in which ace actor Sarath Kumar also plays an important role.