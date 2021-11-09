Vijay Antony's 'Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan' is 'Salim 2'!

Vijay Antony's Salim is one of the biggest hits in the music composer turned actor's career. The latest update is that his new film Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan is Salim 2.
Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan is being directed by popular cinematographer and director Vijay Milton. The film is being extensively shot in Daman-Diu. Sources say that the makers are planning for a mid-2022 release. Megha Akash plays the female lead in the film in which ace actor Sarath Kumar also plays an important role.
Kannada cinema's talented actors – Dhananjaya and Pruthvi Ambar are also playing pivotal characters along with Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, Surender Thakur, Praniti, and director Ramana.
Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan's script would chronologically traverse through the ten chapters in the protagonist’s life.
Vijay Antony is composing the songs in the film and Achu Rajamani is taking care of the background score. The film is being produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, Pankaj Bohra, and S. Vikram Kumar of Infiniti Film Ventures.