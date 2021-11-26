Vijay Antony's next film commences with puja

The untitled film is being produced by Kamal Bohra, G. Dhananjayan, B. Pradeep and Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures.

Interestingly, actor Vijay Antony, whose previous movie 'Kodiyil Oruvan' did reasonably well at the box office, is currently working on two other films titled 'Kolai' & 'Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan' -- both of which are being produced by the same producers.

Sources say that the film being made by director C.S. Amudhan, who is known for his 'Tamizh Padam' franchise, will be a new age crime thriller.

Sources also claim that the team was in talks with a leading actress to play the female lead in the film and that an official announcement regarding this will be made soon.

