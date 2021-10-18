Vijay Antony's next titled 'Kolai'!

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony's new film has been titled Kolai. To be directed by Balaji K Kumar of Vidiyum Munn fame, Ritika Singh plays the female lead.

Kolai also has an ensemble of actors including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Raadhika, Murali Sharma, Arjun Chidambaram, and Siddhartha Shankar.