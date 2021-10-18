Vijay Antony's next titled 'Kolai'!

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony's new film has been titled Kolai. To be directed by Balaji K Kumar of Vidiyum Munn fame, Ritika Singh plays the female lead.
Kolai also has an ensemble of actors including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Raadhika, Murali Sharma, Arjun Chidambaram, and Siddhartha Shankar.
The film is being bankrolled by Infinity Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures. Sivakumar Vijayan has been roped in to crank the camera for Kolai and Girishh Gopalakrishnan of Aval fame is composing the music.
Once Vijay Antony completes his ongoing projects, he will begin shooting for Kolai, which is said to be a murder mystery. In the earlier announcement poster, all the actors of the film were spotted in a stylish outfit reminding us of Hollywood investigative thrillers.