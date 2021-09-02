Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaran 2 starts rolling!

The most awaited sequel of Vijay Antony's blockbuster film Pichaikkaran has commenced on Wednesday with an auspicious pooja event. Produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, Pichaikkaran 2 marks the directorial debut of the music composer turned actor. The production house has posted that the script is the hero of the film.



Interestingly, Vijay Antony himself has penned the story for the film, which will also be simultaneously releasing in Telugu.



Besides producing and directing the film, Vijay Antony is also composing the music for this biggie.



Sources say that the official shoot of the film will begin after the team confirms the rest of the cast and crew. As the first part is a big success in Tamil and Telugu, expectations are huge for this film.