Vijay Babu glad that '#Home' getting digital release

The film, which will release on August 19 on Amazon Prime Video, also marks the festival of Onam, the biggest fiesta in the southwern state.

Kochi, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor and producer Vijay Babu, whose upcoming Malayalam film '#Home' is set for global release digitally, feels that the film is suitable for all kinds of movie lovers.

"I'm so happy that a movie like '#Home', which is relatable to everyone in the family, is being released to a wider audience through Amazon Prime Video. This is a movie that can possibly cut across all segments and its release during Onam is a cherry on the top. Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala for family reunions and a perfect occasion for families to sit together and enjoy this beautiful film," he said.

Written and directed by Rojin Thomas and produced by Vijay Babu under the banner of Friday Film House, the movie is about Oliver Twist (portrayed by Indrans), a humble, technology-challenged father who struggles to bond with his grown-up sons as they begin to drift apart and become engrossed in the world of social media.

The film also stars Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, along with Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.

--IANS

ym/arm