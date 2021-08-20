Vijay becomes South India's highest-paid actor!

Thalapathy Vijay has become the highest-paid actor with his soon-to-be commenced film with Vamshi Padipally. The film's producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations has agreed to pay a whopping 120 crores salary to Vijay for this biggie.

With this new film, Vijay has become the numero uno star in South India as no one else has got this big fat pay cheque in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.