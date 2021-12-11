Vijay completes shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Beast'

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, made this announcement on social media by posting a picture of the actor hugging the director.

The production house, through its official handle, said, "Here's a special moment from 'Thalapathy' actor Vijay's last day of shoot for 'Beast' with director Nelson Dilpkumar."

Only a day ago, the production house had posted a video clip of the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde announcing that she had completed her portions for the film.

Pooja said, "It's been an absolute pleasure to be on this set. We have laughed so much making the film and I hope you guys are going to laugh as well in typical Nelson style and Vijay sir's style. This film is going to be absolute entertainment. Everyone on this set is so lively and such a character that it honestly felt like we were on a vacation while shooting. Sadly, today is my last day for 'Beast'."

--IANS

mani/kr