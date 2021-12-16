Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer 'Liger' to release on Aug 25, 2022

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson-starrer pan Indian film 'Liger' is all set to hit the screens on August 25, 2022.

The film's producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to make the announcement. He shared a poster, which read: "Liger saala crossbreed. The pan Indian movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December.