Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's 'Liger' in theatres on Sep 9

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger has been confirmed for a theatrical release on September 9 this year. Vijay shared a poster of the Puri Jagannadh directorial on Thursday while announcing the release date.

"The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9 2021," he wrote as the caption. He hashtagged his post with #LIGER, #SaalaCrossbreed and #PuriJagannadh, and also tagged co-stars Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur, and producer Karan Johar among others.