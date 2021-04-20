Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika to team up for the third time!

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have become the most wanted actors in Telugu cinema.
Both Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda are also quite popular in Tamil cinema, thanks to the hit songs in their films-- Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The latest update is that Vijay and Rashmika have shot a TVC for the popular cosmetic brand Santoor.
It is worth mentioning here that Rashmika and Vijay are also concentrating on their respective Hindi films. Liger, the boxing action drama of Vijay Devarakonda with Puri Jagannath is being bankrolled by Karan Johar. Ananya Pandey plays Vijay's pair in the film.
Rashmika is also acting in a couple of Hindi films including Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.
Despite humble beginnings, both these actors are reaching great heights by exploring different avenues.