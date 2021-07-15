Vijay Deverakonda celebrates 3 years of his fashion brand Rowdy

Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Thursday celebrated three years of his fashion brand, Rowdy.

The actor, who is known for his work in Telugu films, had launched Rowdy to appeal to the fashion-inclined among the young generation.

"I am you. I am the rowdy you. We have been Rowdy for three years now. Coming from nothing yet here we are, 3 years of going out there and making a name for us everywhere; each in his own field, each living his life without limitations, without fear, with immense love and giving it all to everything. There is now stopping Rowdy! As we move forward Rowdiness shall take over," he wrote on Instagram story.