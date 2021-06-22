Vijay Deverakonda dismisses reports of Liger OTT release

Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh have joined hands together for a sports drama titled ‘Liger’. The boxing movie is being made on a Pan-Indian project, with Bollywood’s leading producer Karan Johar is co-producing it.

But the film, which went to the floors in January 2020, has been suffering delays due to coronavirus. Against this backdrop, rumors began floating that the makers are in talks with an OTT company. It was reported that the makers had received a whopping Rs 200 crore for the rights of digital, satellite, and direct-OTT release.

Reacting to these social media reports, Vijay Deverakonda has revealed that the sports drama won’t come on the OTT platform directly. Being optimistic, he said that the film will do more business in theaters.

The film will have a theatrical release first, he stated.

‘Liger’ has Ramya Krishna playing Vijay Deverakonda’s mother. Ananya Panday has been cast opposite as the female lead. The makers are planning to release it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Tamil languages simultaneously.

