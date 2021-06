Showcasing his biceps and muscular body, Vijay Deverakonda shot for the colander on a luxury bike. Vijay built the body for his current film titled ‘Liger’, a boxing drama, being directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Vijay Deverakonda made it to Bollywood celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar shoot. He featured in Dabboo’s 2021 calendar shoot.

He is the first South Indian actor among today’s generation of stars to get featured in this coveted calendar shoot. The handsome hunk looks macho in this shoot.

