Vijay Deverakonda hangs out with Sara and Kiara

Vijay Deverakonda is making his debut in Bollywood with director Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger’. The boxing drama is being made as a Pan-India project in multiple languages. Karan Johar is presenting the film.

Even before the release, he has managed to make friendship with some of the popular celebrities of Bollywood. He has charmed his way into the inner circle of Karan Johar. Young and beautiful actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani have already become his good friends and he is hanging out with them whenever he is in Mumbai.