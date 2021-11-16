Vijay Deverakonda kickstarts US schedule of 'Liger' with boxing legend Mike Tyson

Vijay took to his Twitter handle and expressed his excitement to shoot with Tyson.Sharing an all smiles picture with the boxing legend, Vijay wrote, "This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson."The official Twitter account of Dharma Productions also shared the same picture featuring Vijay and Tyson and confirmed that the US shooting schedule of the film has begun.The makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, on the special occasion of Diwali, November 4.For the unversed, the boxing legend is making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger', which also features Ananya Panday and Vijay in the lead roles.The professional boxer, who hogged worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time.'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie paused its shoot.The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects. (ANI)