Vijay Deverakonda ropes in 'Indian Idol 12 ' contestant Shanmukhapriya for his movie 'Liger'

On Monday, Vijay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Shanmukhapriya."Welcome @shanmukhapriya_1925 on board #Liger. There is no greater happiness than being able to make someone's dream come true. Team #Liger welcomes this little rockstar SMP on board our terrific album," he wrote.Alongside the note, Vijay posted a video, wherein we can see the actor meeting Shanmukhapriya and her mother at his home.For the unversed, In August, Vijay appeared on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol 12' and had promised Shanmukhapriya to give her a chance to sing in his film, which also features Ananya Panday.'Liger' is touted as a romantic sports action film. (ANI)