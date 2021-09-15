  1. Sify.com
  Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' shoot resumes

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' shoot resumes

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 15th, 2021, 17:01:20hrs
Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans on Wednesday about his much-awaited Hindi debut film 'Liger'.

The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.

Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes."

The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19.

Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.

'Liger', which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

