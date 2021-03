‘Rowdy Star’ Vijay Deverakonda is investing his money wisely. He already does own a fashion brand, and also launched a production house. Now, he is ventured into multiplex business.

He has joined hands with Asian Cinemas, the leading theaters’ chain in Telangana, to start a multiplex in his hometown Mahbubnagar. The multiplex named AVD Cinemas will begin its operation next month with the release of ‘Vakeel Saab’.