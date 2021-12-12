Vijay emerges as most tweeted about south Indian actor in 2021

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Tamil actor Vijay, fondly known as 'Thalapathy' by his fans, has emerged as the most tweeted about actor in south Indian films for the year 2021, Twitter India announced on Sunday.

The social media giant tweeted a list that featured the top 10 actors on Sunday.

In the list, Telugu star Pawan Kalyan emerged second while Mahesh Babu was placed third. The fourth place went to Tamil star Suriya while Telugu actors Junior NTR and Allu Arjun took the fifth and sixth places, respectively.