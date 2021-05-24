Vijay fans has build a water tank for monkeys!

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been doing a lot of philanthropic activities during this second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. They have initiated free taxi services in a few Government hospitals. Now, near the Pudukottai Medical College, they have built a water tank for monkeys.

Due to the pandemic, monkeys couldn't get proper drinking water and food as people who used to feed them are not coming out of their homes these days. Understanding this situation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members build a water tank and also providing fruits to them daily.