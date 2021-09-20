Vijay fans to contest in the TN local body polls

If media reports are to be believed, actor Vijay's fans will be contesting in the Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections. Vijay Makkal Iyakkam representatives will be contesting in the polls while his name and flag will be used in the campaign but the actor wouldn't be campaigning for anyone.
Moreover, Vijay has sought a stay order against eleven former office bearers and key members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam including his dad SA Chandrasekhar and mom Sobha to not use his name and party flag in any of their political moves.
Sources say that Vijay is planning to contest in the 2026 Assembly Elections and hence, started the groundwork from the Local Body Elections.
The actor will concentrate on films for the next five years and then, will take a plunge in politics.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu