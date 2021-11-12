Vijay is in no hurry for Thalapathy 66!

Generally, Vijay doesn't leave a big gap between the shoot of his films but although the actor would be wrapping up the shoot of Beast by January, he is planning to begin his yet-untitled film with Thozha and Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally only from April.
To be produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Thalapathy 66 is the debut film of both the producer and director in Tamil.
After the initial announcement of the film, Vamshi is yet to meet Vijay so, they haven't confirmed the cast and crew. Only after Vijay wraps up Beast, both Vamshi and Dil Raju will meet Vijay and discuss the list of the actors and technicians who would be working in the film.
Sources say that Thalapathy 66 is likely to release for Diwali 2022.