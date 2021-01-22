Vijay is super happy with the 'Master''s response in Telugu

"Just met Thalapathy @actorvijay sir to thank him on behalf of entire

Mahesh Koneru, the Telugu distributor of Master, has met Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai and thanked him for providing the opportunity to release the film in the two Telugu states. Koneru also met the film's producer Lalit Kumar.

@EastCoastPrdns team, the distributors & exhibitors of #MasterTelugu ..Vijay sir is very happy with the love being shown by film lovers in the Telugu States & has expressed his gratitude to his Telugu fans", tweeted Mahesh Koneru.

Master is a super hit in Telugu by grossing more than 20 crores in the first five days and the film continues to hold strong on the weekdays in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Master is the hat-trick profitable ventures of Vijay in Telugu after Sarkar and Bigil.