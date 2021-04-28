Vijay Makkal Iyakkam's timely gesture wins hearts

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in the Viruthachalam area has donated masks, gloves, and oxygen cylinders to the town's Government Hospital. This timely gesture is winning hearts on social media.
Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has also silently helped many needy COVID19 patients in the first wave of the coronavirus and they are also trying their best to help many in the second wave.
Many netizens have appreciated Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the welfare club of actor Vijay for their noble work. On the work front, Vijay has returned to India after completing the Georgia schedule of his new film with director Nelson Dhilpkumar.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the yet-untitled film and Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair.