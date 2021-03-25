Vijay on Jackie Shroff: Excited to work with my 1990s film heroes

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Vijay Varma is excited to work with veteran actor Jackie Shroff, his hero from the 1990s Bollywood films.

Vijay and Jackie share the screen in the upcoming sci-fi comedy web series titled "OK Computer".

Sharing his experience of working with Jackie, Vijay said: "There is something about Jackie sir and his energy, as soon as he arrives, everyone is very comfortable. His style and swag are inimitable and I was really excited to be working with one of my 90s film heroes."